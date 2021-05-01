Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities before someone complains. An emotional spat will ruin your day. Keep the peace, be compassionate and understanding, and go about your business.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take charge of whatever situation you face. Refuse to let anyone dictate what you can or cannot do. Focus on creative endeavors, meaningful partnerships and living life your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully. Someone will feed you false information. Stick to what you know and do well, and avoid outside interference. Don't mix business with pleasure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time at home and doing things that make you feel good. Make a change that will add to your comfort and bring your family unit closer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's better not to share your opinions if you want to avoid getting into an argument. Don't feel the need to take a risk because someone else does.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Develop an idea that excites you. Check out new job posts, and you'll come across something that interests you. Join an online group that will reunite you with people from your past.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Slow down, put everything in its place and sit tight until you are ready to make your move. Keep your emotions under control, and choose peace over discord to avoid interference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0