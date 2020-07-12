× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Malala Yousafzai, 23; Kimberly Perry, 37; Topher Grace, 42; Steve Howey, 43.

Happy Birthday: Stay focused on what's important to you. If you let outside influences take over, you will miss opportunities. Refuse to let anger consume you when applying your energy to something that is meaningful is how you will excel. Make every move count. Let your actions speak for you. Set an example.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Emotional anger will not help you get things done. Distance yourself from situations that are causing you grief. Exercise your right to hide out and work on something that makes you happy. A creative outlet will help ease stress.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look around you. You'll find the best way to use your energy and physical strength constructively. What you learn will help you find new ways to put your skills to work for you. A start-up project looks promising.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't hesitate to embrace change if the opportunity arises. Lean on your intelligence, not your emotions, to make decisions that can change your life. Let go of the past, and pay attention to what makes you happy. Live in the moment.