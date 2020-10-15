Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): How you help others will lead to unexpected rewards. A change to how you handle a financial or health issue will lead to positive results. A partnership will allow you to expand your ideas and plans.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Remain focused on your objective. You will overcome any obstacle that stands in your way. The best is yet to come, so hang on and take one step at a time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll face a challenge if you can't come to terms with what's happening around you. Take a step back and look at every angle before you make a decision that has lasting effects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't waste time on the impossible; focus on what you can do, and don't look back. Walk away from risky situations and people who try to lead you astray.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Buck up, and refuse to let trivial matters get to you. Back away if someone doesn't see things your way. Getting into a dispute will not be worth your time, effort or the trouble it will cause.