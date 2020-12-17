Celebrities Born on this Day: Milla Jovovich, 45; Bill Pullman, 67; Eugene Levy, 74; Ernie Hudson, 75.
Happy Birthday: Pay attention to the way you present yourself to the world.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take your health and well-being seriously, and you will feel good about your accomplishments. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or push you to do something costly or debilitating.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Apply discipline when faced with a challenge, and you will overcome whatever obstacles stand between you and your goal. Anger or aggressive behavior will set you back.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Speak up, state your case and make things happen. Taking an aggressive and passionate approach will make a difference to the outcome of a situation in dire need of an adjustment.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay focused on opportunities, finishing what you start and doing your own thing. The less you rely on others, the easier it will be to reach your goal.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Follow your heart and you'll end up exactly where you want to be. An agreement with someone special will give you the hope and assurance you need to move forward with your plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be careful not to commit to something that will be difficult to honor. An emotional situation will lead to a costly endeavor. Look for a substantial opportunity before you cut ties with a sure thing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): An energetic approach will encourage others to pitch in and help you reach your objective. Make plans with someone you love, and it will lead to a closer relationship.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Rethink your strategy, and you'll come up with amendments that will save you time and money. Hard work will pay off. Work alone if it will deter others from interfering with your plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll have plenty of opportunities if you stick to your game plan. Refuse to let anyone persuade you to take part in something that won't benefit you. It's time to put your needs first.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The changes you make will be disruptive if you haven't discussed what you want to do with a partner. To achieve the best results, be upfront and get those you care about involved in your plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have a limited amount of time to make a decision and put your plans in motion. Get what has to be done out of the way, and concentrate on making a positive difference.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for an opportunity, and seize the moment. Take a creative approach to life and the way you do things, and you will encounter individuals who have something valuable to offer.
