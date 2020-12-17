Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be careful not to commit to something that will be difficult to honor. An emotional situation will lead to a costly endeavor. Look for a substantial opportunity before you cut ties with a sure thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): An energetic approach will encourage others to pitch in and help you reach your objective. Make plans with someone you love, and it will lead to a closer relationship.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Rethink your strategy, and you'll come up with amendments that will save you time and money. Hard work will pay off. Work alone if it will deter others from interfering with your plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll have plenty of opportunities if you stick to your game plan. Refuse to let anyone persuade you to take part in something that won't benefit you. It's time to put your needs first.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The changes you make will be disruptive if you haven't discussed what you want to do with a partner. To achieve the best results, be upfront and get those you care about involved in your plans.