Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on doing the best job possible. Refuse to let someone or something from your past disrupt your plans. Don't feel you have to make a change because someone else does.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the truth, or be prepared to face an emotional dispute. Someone you love will disappoint you if you expect too much too soon. Don't make decisions that are final.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your energy into perfecting whatever you want to pursue. Take on a challenge, or sign up for a course that interests you. An emotional encounter will bring you closer to someone you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Friendship is featured, and a chance to learn more about someone you enjoy being around will open your eyes to new possibilities. Spending on others isn't necessary if you want to make an impression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Initiating force, ultimatums or emotional manipulation is not acceptable. Whether you are trying to get your way or someone else is, put an end to such behavior, and get on with your life.