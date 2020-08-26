Celebrities Born on this Day: Keke Palmer, 27; Macaulay Culkin, 40; Chris Pine, 40; Melissa McCarthy, 50.
Happy Birthday: You'll encounter winning proposals this year.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be disappointed if you rely on anyone. Something unexpected will stop you in your tracks if you are not prepared. Be ready to accept the inevitable, and make it work for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer your time, knowledge and services, but not your cash. Take a hands-on approach, and make a difference. Someone will recognize your skills and make you an offer you can't refuse.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get organized, and you'll make your life easier. Your professionalism and reliability will determine your destiny. Don't promise anything you cannot deliver.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the truth, or don't say anything at all. Focus on personal growth, physical fitness and emotional stability. Learning experiences will have consequences if handled the wrong way.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to the suggestions made, but don't give in to something you don't want to do. Love, commitment and contracts all look good, but donations or paying for others will lead to regret.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on doing the best job possible. Refuse to let someone or something from your past disrupt your plans. Don't feel you have to make a change because someone else does.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the truth, or be prepared to face an emotional dispute. Someone you love will disappoint you if you expect too much too soon. Don't make decisions that are final.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your energy into perfecting whatever you want to pursue. Take on a challenge, or sign up for a course that interests you. An emotional encounter will bring you closer to someone you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Friendship is featured, and a chance to learn more about someone you enjoy being around will open your eyes to new possibilities. Spending on others isn't necessary if you want to make an impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Initiating force, ultimatums or emotional manipulation is not acceptable. Whether you are trying to get your way or someone else is, put an end to such behavior, and get on with your life.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spice up your life, move things around at home to suit your new lifestyle and be open to suggestions that will encourage spending more time with someone you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Physical activities and challenges will encourage you to test your strength and help you dodge situations that require making decisions you aren't ready to pursue.
