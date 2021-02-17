Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't count on others or trust what you hear. Follow a path that offers insight into something you want to do or try. Invest more time and energy into something you enjoy and people who are well-connected.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let emotional differences stand between you and what you are trying to achieve. Look for new opportunities that will allow you to sidestep any obstacle that gets in your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll pick up information, master skills and gain insight into pending situations if you are receptive to what others do or say. Don't share personal information with peers or colleagues.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Avoid joint ventures or spending on luxury items. When it comes to money, a tight-fisted attitude is your safest bet. A good fitness routine and a healthy lifestyle are in your best interest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You cannot fix something if you ignore what's happening. Be honest about the way you feel and what you want to do. Happiness is a perk of doing what's right and best for you.