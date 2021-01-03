Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be honest with yourself and others. Your actions will send a message that will either bring you closer to someone or drive you apart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Get your feelings out in the open, and you will find innovative ways to improve your relationships. A thoughtful gesture will help you overcome a divisive problem due to cultural backgrounds or beliefs.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something questionable. Verify information before sharing. Pay more attention to taking better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to your game plan, regardless of what others do. Use your knowledge, experience and intuition to guide you. A change at home or to the dynamics of a meaningful relationship will cause an emotional uproar if handled poorly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at every angle of a situation. Ask questions, discuss possibilities and look for compromises that will keep the peace.