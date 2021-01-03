Celebrities Born on this Day: Eli Manning, 40; Danica McKellar, 46; Mel Gibson, 65; Victoria Principal, 71.
Happy Birthday: Practicality best describes how to navigate your way through the upcoming year. Protect what you have, and enjoy peace of mind. Don't set up scenarios that will leave you in vulnerable or uncertain positions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may want to rethink how best to deal with negativity. Someone will reveal a position of opposition that can influence your home or lifestyle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let uncertainty cause frustration. Take a break, do something that challenges you physically and blow off steam.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional plea will help you gain interest in something you want to pursue. The information shared will open your eyes to unique options that can make your life easier.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Getting along with others will help you get your way. Diplomacy, enthusiasm and being open to suggestions are favored. A personal realization may not turn out to be accurate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Information you receive will change the way you think and live. The research will help you put together a routine that offers better health, nutrition and emotional stability.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be honest with yourself and others. Your actions will send a message that will either bring you closer to someone or drive you apart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Get your feelings out in the open, and you will find innovative ways to improve your relationships. A thoughtful gesture will help you overcome a divisive problem due to cultural backgrounds or beliefs.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something questionable. Verify information before sharing. Pay more attention to taking better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to your game plan, regardless of what others do. Use your knowledge, experience and intuition to guide you. A change at home or to the dynamics of a meaningful relationship will cause an emotional uproar if handled poorly.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at every angle of a situation. Ask questions, discuss possibilities and look for compromises that will keep the peace.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A proposed change will cause uncertainty. Stand your ground, follow your heart and don't let anyone talk you into spending money on something you don't need.