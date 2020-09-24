Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change regarding how others perceive you will depend on what you are willing to do and how well you manage situations that require insight and mediation.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Expect limitations if you fall behind with work responsibilities. A change to the way you do things will help you cut corners. Getting into an argument will work against you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Subtly alter the way you work with your colleagues, and it will make it easier for you to bring about the changes you want to make. Don't take on something that will cost you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Work diligently on your own until you are happy with the results you achieve. Personal satisfaction will lift your spirits and give you the confidence you need to pursue your personal and professional goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stay calm, do whatever is necessary and avoid getting into a spat with someone who doesn't share your opinions. Be imaginative and show interest in what others do.