Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a poker face when dealing with unstable situations. Look for the pitfalls, and you'll find a way to convince others to see things your way. A unique approach to relationships and domestic issues is encouraged.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you want won't jibe with someone's plans. Take the high road and give others the same freedom you want in return to do as you please, and you'll save wear and tear on your relationship with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your open mind and heart will lead to lengthy discussions and unique options. A change implemented with peace and love will help you build a solid and robust future filled with opportunity.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a fresh look at an old plan and adjust. How you approach something will change your attitude about what you want to aim for in the future. Put more emphasis on blending home and family with fun and tranquility.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Analyze what you are up against and refrain from making a fuss. Aim to bypass a situation that can ruin your plans.