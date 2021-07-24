Celebrities Born on this Day: Elisabeth Moss, 39; Jennifer Lopez, 52; Kristin Chenoweth, 53; Kadeem Hardison, 56.
Happy Birthday: Look at the possibilities, then set your plan in motion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend time nurturing relationships. Make the necessary changes to alleviate problems at home or with someone you love. Put your energy into something you know about, and success will follow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Control your emotions, and you'll avoid poor choices. Make decisions based on the changes that are in your best interest. An opportunity is good only if it helps you excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's up to you to build a solid home base. Consider what's disposable, and eliminate whatever is bogging you down. An intelligent approach to investments will get you one step closer to the lifestyle you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a second or even third look at something you are contemplating before you get involved. Baby steps will ensure that you do proper research that allows you to adjust as you move forward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put together a financial plan that will help you build equity, and you'll feel at ease about your future.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a poker face when dealing with unstable situations. Look for the pitfalls, and you'll find a way to convince others to see things your way. A unique approach to relationships and domestic issues is encouraged.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you want won't jibe with someone's plans. Take the high road and give others the same freedom you want in return to do as you please, and you'll save wear and tear on your relationship with others.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Your open mind and heart will lead to lengthy discussions and unique options. A change implemented with peace and love will help you build a solid and robust future filled with opportunity.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a fresh look at an old plan and adjust. How you approach something will change your attitude about what you want to aim for in the future. Put more emphasis on blending home and family with fun and tranquility.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Analyze what you are up against and refrain from making a fuss. Aim to bypass a situation that can ruin your plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Choose your battles wisely and refrain from getting involved in deals that you haven't researched properly. Focus on how best to use your skills to benefit you.