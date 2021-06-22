Celebrities Born on this Day: Donald Faison, 47; Cyndi Lauper, 68; Graham Greene, 69; Meryl Streep, 72.
Happy Birthday: Expand your mind.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take the plunge and make changes that will motivate you to participate and contribute more to people, organizations and pastimes vital to you. Be open to suggestions, but do what feels right and puts your mind at ease.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for other alternatives before making a final decision. Take reservations seriously, and consider the best way to keep the peace without losing sight of your long-term goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your time and effort into something you can do on your own to help ease stress and bring you one step closer to something you are trying to achieve.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you want to get ahead, don't overreact when your objective is to get things done. There is no point wasting time on situations and people you cannot change.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Observe, stay focused and broaden your mindset regarding where and how you live. A change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will help you let go of things that are holding you back.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Baby steps will help you avoid making a mistake. Put your energy to work for you, and do your best to keep the peace. Concentrate on self-improvement and gratification, not trying to change or appease others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An honest, kind approach to partnerships and love will be more effective than trying to impress someone by overstating how well off you think you are.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Being a straight shooter will win points, but it will deter some from participating in what you are trying to pursue. Let the chips fall where they may, and carry on with those who share your sentiments.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put more thought and energy into the things and people that make you happy. Home improvements and surprising someone you love will encourage better days ahead.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep money matters a secret until you figure out how best to put your cash to work for you. Home improvements are favored if you can stick to a budget.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Limitations and frustration will set in if you take on too much or make promises on which you cannot deliver. Pay attention to what's going on around you, and align yourself with someone who shares your home improvement goals.