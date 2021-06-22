Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Baby steps will help you avoid making a mistake. Put your energy to work for you, and do your best to keep the peace. Concentrate on self-improvement and gratification, not trying to change or appease others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An honest, kind approach to partnerships and love will be more effective than trying to impress someone by overstating how well off you think you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Being a straight shooter will win points, but it will deter some from participating in what you are trying to pursue. Let the chips fall where they may, and carry on with those who share your sentiments.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put more thought and energy into the things and people that make you happy. Home improvements and surprising someone you love will encourage better days ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep money matters a secret until you figure out how best to put your cash to work for you. Home improvements are favored if you can stick to a budget.