Celebrities Born on this Day: Allison Williams, 33; Lorenzo Cain, 35; Rick Schroder, 51; Jaymz Bee, 58.
Happy Birthday: Stay focused and be receptive to possibilities.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't jump to conclusions or lose sight of your goal because someone says or does something you don't like. Do your own thing, and focus on success, peace of mind and happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Plan your actions, and dedicate time to reaching your objective. Don't let an outsider take over when it's in your best interest to handle matters yourself.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gather information before you make a move or spend unnecessarily. Expect someone who has ulterior motives to mislead you. Think for yourself and take action based on facts, intelligence and what you will achieve.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll get the help you want, but before you accept, consider the payback. Don't put yourself in a precarious position, regardless of the temptation. Someone is waiting for you to make a mistake or show weakness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what you want and figure out a way to follow a path that satisfies your needs. Discipline will help you excel and lead to opportunities that will buy you freedom and peace of mind.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from the changes you've experienced, then proceed with confidence. Knowing what you want will make it easier for you to put whatever stands in your way aside so that you can excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gather and verify information that will help you decipher who and what's best for you. A partnership that is based on equality and shared responsibilities looks promising.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Step outside the confines of a situation you face and look at every angle. An innovative approach will help create a favorable condition that will turn in your favor.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on your surroundings and do what's necessary to make your space user-friendly. Use what you already have to initiate positive changes at home and to how you earn your living.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to your friends and relatives, but do what's best for you. Taking care of your responsibilities will help put your mind at ease and deter others from interfering.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let your emotions wreak havoc with your financial well-being. Put physical energy into home improvements that contribute to your ability to boost your earnings.