Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll face uncertainty regarding personal matters, relationships and domestic issues. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in your business or your decisions. Protect your position, health and reputation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional debate will be debilitating. Take a step back from a situation you face with a friend, lover or relative, and consider the consequences before you say something you regret.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Let the past be the barometer that helps you move forward without hesitation. New beginnings are overdue, and having a positive, forward-thinking attitude will make whatever transition you pursue easier.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll second-guess the decisions you make if you are impulsive. Take a moment to discover the possibilities. Slow down, and follow the path that leads to peace of mind and long-term happiness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will play with your emotions if you are gullible or too accommodating. Take a step back, and question the motives behind any requests that someone makes.