Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Williams, 40; Eric Stonestreet, 49; Adam Sandler, 54; Hugh Grant, 60.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and do what makes you happy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will raise issues, suggesting you reconsider your options. The insight provided will lead to an emotional moment that requires honesty and the need to put the past behind you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can resolve sensitive issues if you have a positive attitude. Offer alternatives that will benefit everyone and compromises that accommodate your suggestions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let a change of plans ruin your day. Take precautions when dealing with situations that have a risk factor involved. Make your health and well-being priorities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make professional moves or form a partnership. Review money matters to ensure you are financially stable before making an expenditure that may not be necessary.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take time to explain yourself and your actions to someone you love. Unfinished business needs to be dealt with openly and honestly. A change at home will give you a new lease on life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll face uncertainty regarding personal matters, relationships and domestic issues. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in your business or your decisions. Protect your position, health and reputation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional debate will be debilitating. Take a step back from a situation you face with a friend, lover or relative, and consider the consequences before you say something you regret.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Let the past be the barometer that helps you move forward without hesitation. New beginnings are overdue, and having a positive, forward-thinking attitude will make whatever transition you pursue easier.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll second-guess the decisions you make if you are impulsive. Take a moment to discover the possibilities. Slow down, and follow the path that leads to peace of mind and long-term happiness.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will play with your emotions if you are gullible or too accommodating. Take a step back, and question the motives behind any requests that someone makes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be direct regarding your plans to deter anyone from intervening at an inconvenient moment. Someone from your past will entice you to consider something that isn't in your best interest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Present and market your idea to those who are in a position to help you reach your goal. Pick up the pace, stay in shape and pay attention to your health and well-being.
