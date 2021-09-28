Celebrities Born on this Day: Hilary Duff, 34; Ranbir Kapoor, 39; Mira Sorvino, 54; Janeane Garofalo, 57.

Happy Birthday: Plunge into opportunities without hesitation, and learn all you can as you strive to be at the top of your game.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give up; see what you can do, push the envelope and make your dreams come true. Show passion in all that you do, and you will surpass your expectations and gain respect and support as you move forward. Show passion in all that you do, and you will surpass your expectations and gain respect and support as you move forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional spending will leave you without money. Generate a system that makes good sense and is financially smart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of all the details yourself, and you will not be disappointed in the outcome. Speak up and position yourself for advancement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional incident will make you look bad if you are insensitive. Take a moment to put yourself in someone's shoes before you say something you regret.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think twice before spending on something you don't need. Organize your bills, and reconcile your bank account.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Follow your heart, do something creative and fix up your space. Do whatever it takes to ease stress. Make yourself comfortable, and set goals that encourage happiness and peace of mind.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Target what you want to accomplish, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Falling short will lead to criticism or an emotional scene that will leave you feeling down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get together with someone who boosts your morale and encourages you to follow your heart. A change of plans will play in your favor by allowing you to do something you've been putting off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Emotional spending won't make you feel better. Use your knowledge and intelligence to help you make better decisions that will encourage you to earn and save more.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Say little, do a lot. What you accomplish will be what makes a difference. Change your outlook to help overcome any adversity you face or trouble someone causes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Minimize health risks. Avoid crowded events, groups or activities, regardless of who is attending. Spend more time with close friends and family who look out for your best interests.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make adjustments to how you deal with friends and relatives. Be ready to compromise if necessary, but don't give in to emotional blackmail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0