Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Isla Fisher, 45; Nathan Lane, 65; Morgan Fairchild, 71; Blythe Danner, 78.

Happy Birthday: Distance yourself from unpredictable people and situations this year. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone you least expect may try to outsmart you. Be respectful, but speak up if you think you spot a mistake. Keeping the peace and maintaining integrity will pay off. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't complain about something that may not occur. Keep a low profile, do things your way and present what you have to offer once you are satisfied with what you achieve. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let your emotions lead to an argument that has a lasting effect on a relationship with someone you love or need in your corner. Pay attention, do a good job and choose love over discord. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Talks will be explosive if you aren't mindful of what others want. If you work on projects that you can do by yourself. Focus on creativity and keep moving until you finish what you start. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Learn from the experiences you encountered when dealing with others to help avoid a similar outcome. Be helpful, and take care of unfinished business to avoid problems with institutions. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Connect with someone who shares your interests or concerns. Don't make a financial donation that you cannot afford. You'll get more in return if you contribute your skills, time or experience. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): An unexpected financial change will have emotional implications. Look at every angle, and figure out the best way to make the most of a situation that you cannot alter. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do the work yourself, and take the credit for the outcome. Refuse to let a personal matter stand between you and what you are trying to achieve. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems at home will develop if you haven't spent time taking care of domestic matters. Examine your financial situation, and contribute just as much as those who share expenses with you. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change heading in your direction will make you feel unsure about life. Don't ignore what's happening. Do your part, and rid yourself of undue stress that stops you from living life peacefully. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay off debts and collect money owed. A change in the way you handle your money and the way you live will give you a boost of energy that will lead to greater happiness. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be attentive, and make personal changes that will make life less stressful for those you love. Learn from your mistakes, and be more accommodating in order to gain respect. 

