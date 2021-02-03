Cancer (June 21-July 22): Connect with someone who shares your interests or concerns. Don't make a financial donation that you cannot afford. You'll get more in return if you contribute your skills, time or experience.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): An unexpected financial change will have emotional implications. Look at every angle, and figure out the best way to make the most of a situation that you cannot alter.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do the work yourself, and take the credit for the outcome. Refuse to let a personal matter stand between you and what you are trying to achieve.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems at home will develop if you haven't spent time taking care of domestic matters. Examine your financial situation, and contribute just as much as those who share expenses with you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change heading in your direction will make you feel unsure about life. Don't ignore what's happening. Do your part, and rid yourself of undue stress that stops you from living life peacefully.