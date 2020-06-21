Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities. Your words won't mean much if you don't follow through. Letting emotions take over and turn an uneasy situation into utter chaos will set you back. Leave no room for error or criticism.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of money matters, contracts and documents that need updating. Consider creative ways to lower your overhead and to invest in you, your skills and whatever you want to pursue next. Monitor an unexpected change regarding a partnership very carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of pressing matters at home. Listen to everyone's concerns, and monitor the situation before putting rules in place. A good deed will be appreciated and rewarded. Take care of your health, and nurture meaningful relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share the changes you want to make to your home or lifestyle with someone you love. Working as a team to accomplish a common goal will make it that much easier. Honesty will ensure that everyone is happy with the outcome.