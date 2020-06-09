Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you bend to someone's manipulative ways, you will not accomplish what you set out to do. Focus on what's important to you, and pursue domestic changes that make you happy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to fitness and the way you present yourself to others. An important relationship will need nurturing if you have neglected your personal duties or responsibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A fresh start that encourages better health will lead to research and implementing a routine that is geared toward a strict fitness and diet routine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you follow someone, you will feel you missed out on something that may have inspired you to achieve personal growth. Stretch your imagination.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't agree to something that may jeopardize your relationship with someone you love. Guard against being coerced into something detrimental to you physically or emotionally.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make positive changes to the way you handle money, how you present yourself to others and the way you deal with people who are heading in a different direction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll be under pressure to make changes that you may not want to make. If you let your emotions take over, someone will take advantage of you while you are down.

