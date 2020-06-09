Celebrities Born on this Day: Mae Whitman, 32; Natalie Portman, 39; Johnny Depp, 57; Michael J. Fox, 59.
Happy Birthday: Look at the possibilities, map out a plan and refuse to let outside influences cause uncertainty or confusion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at a situation logistically, and you'll find a way to work within the confines of whatever you face. Don't feel you have to follow others or put your ideas or plans on the back burner.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Place more emphasis on getting things done and obtaining the knowledge and experience required to move on to your next challenge. A positive change will encourage you to broaden your outlook as well as your interests.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what you need to do, but don't make unnecessary changes to your plans or your expenditures. Keep your life running smoothly, and stick to what works best for you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay more attention to what others do. You'll gain insight into how best to respond to a situation that has the potential to affect your status, reputation or position.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take hold of whatever situation you face, and make it work for you. Discipline and being ready to take action will ensure that you don't waste time in a verbal battle due to someone's stubbornness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you bend to someone's manipulative ways, you will not accomplish what you set out to do. Focus on what's important to you, and pursue domestic changes that make you happy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to fitness and the way you present yourself to others. An important relationship will need nurturing if you have neglected your personal duties or responsibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A fresh start that encourages better health will lead to research and implementing a routine that is geared toward a strict fitness and diet routine.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you follow someone, you will feel you missed out on something that may have inspired you to achieve personal growth. Stretch your imagination.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't agree to something that may jeopardize your relationship with someone you love. Guard against being coerced into something detrimental to you physically or emotionally.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Make positive changes to the way you handle money, how you present yourself to others and the way you deal with people who are heading in a different direction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll be under pressure to make changes that you may not want to make. If you let your emotions take over, someone will take advantage of you while you are down.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!