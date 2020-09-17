Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look over your documents and investments to see where you stand. A joint venture with someone you love will bring you closer. An opportunity to excel is within reach.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for opportunities. Touch base with people who share your opinions, beliefs and values. A shift in the way you earn your living and handle your money looks promising.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Evaluate your relationships with others, and consider who is heading down a similar path. It's time to revamp the way you do things and to monitor your time carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change may be necessary if you haven't been getting along with someone you work alongside. Either find a way to put your differences aside or remove yourself from the situation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do something that stimulates you. Stay focused on what's important. If you overreact, take on too much or get involved in something that isn't going to benefit you personally, you will have regrets.