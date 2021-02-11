Celebrities Born on this Day: Taylor Lautner, 29; Kelly Rowland, 40; Jennifer Aniston, 52; Sheryl Crow, 59.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Distance yourself from anyone trying to pick a fight or tell you what to do. Too much of anything will work against you. Pace yourself and be aware of what's going on around you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let anger take over when focusing on your responsibilities. A unique idea will grab your interest and encourage you to incorporate something new and exciting into your daily routine.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Embrace those who share your concerns. Be objective, and take on a leadership position. Changes that take place may not be as planned but will lead to a better future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You're better off having a well-thought-out plan in place before you make a move. Look at every angle, and you'll find a unique way to overcome a problem that stands in your way.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Forge ahead with intelligence and enthusiasm. You can master whatever you set out to do as long as you don't let anyone interfere. Know your capabilities, and you'll live up to your expectations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Trust your instincts, and refuse to let someone charm you into something that isn't in your best interest. Do what feels comfortable, and rely on common sense to make the right decision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't feel obligated to make a change because someone else does. Weigh the pros and cons, then consider what will be in your best interest. A partnership will need an adjustment before you proceed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your effort and ability to adjust to whatever comes down the pipeline will put you in a good position. A partnership will take an unusual turn, revealing what lies ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Excitement and new beginnings are heading your way, but that doesn't mean you can be overindulgent. Pace yourself; don't overspend or overdo. Keep your costs down and your plans within reason.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you let things linger, you will face double the trouble. Look for unique solutions, and take a proactive approach that will encourage implementing the changes required immediately.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A stimulating conversation will give you an inside look into the way others think and feel. Positive suggestions will have a more significant impact than criticism.