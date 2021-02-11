Cancer (June 21-July 22): Trust your instincts, and refuse to let someone charm you into something that isn't in your best interest. Do what feels comfortable, and rely on common sense to make the right decision.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't feel obligated to make a change because someone else does. Weigh the pros and cons, then consider what will be in your best interest. A partnership will need an adjustment before you proceed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your effort and ability to adjust to whatever comes down the pipeline will put you in a good position. A partnership will take an unusual turn, revealing what lies ahead.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Excitement and new beginnings are heading your way, but that doesn't mean you can be overindulgent. Pace yourself; don't overspend or overdo. Keep your costs down and your plans within reason.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you let things linger, you will face double the trouble. Look for unique solutions, and take a proactive approach that will encourage implementing the changes required immediately.