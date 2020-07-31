Celebrities Born on this Day: Rico Rodriguez, 22; B.J. Novak, 41; Zac Brown, 42; J.K. Rowling, 55.
Happy Birthday: Make personal growth, enlightenment and romance your priorities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Let your heart lead the way. Dig in and do something that makes a difference. Putting a smile on someone's face will be rewarding and push you in a new direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change what you don't like instead of letting things fester. You'll have some great ideas, and offers and suggestions that will help you reassemble the way you move forward will come your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Experience is the best way to learn. Expand your interests, and it will feed your mind. Procrastination will be your downfall. Deal with matters intelligently and without hesitation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn as much as possible in preparation for the changes you want to make. Be innovative, and incorporate new technology into your plans. Don't trust anyone to be as thorough as you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Honesty and integrity will help you bring what's troubling you to the surface and help you make the necessary changes to improve your life and your relationships with others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control, and bring about the changes you want to happen. Address a matter head-on, and listen to what others have to contribute. Working in unison with others will bring about positive change.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get involved in something you feel passionate about, and make a difference. Let your experience guide you, and you will find new ways to use tried-and-true methods to excel.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Honesty is the best policy. Don't pussyfoot around issues that need addressing. A professional change will turn out to be beneficial. Protect your home, family and health.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Hold your ground. Being consistent, delivering what you promised, and doing more and talking less will help you gain momentum and deter unwanted challengers and interference.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Start your day by making changes that will cheer you up. Getting along with the people you live or work with will lead to the help you need to reach your goal.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stick to what you know and do best. Joint ventures will not be in your best interest. Verify any information offered to avoid making a mistake. Curtail excessive behavior or overspending.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Control your temper, and offer answers, solutions and positive alternatives. How you approach others will determine how much you get done. Know your boundaries, and you'll reach your goal.
