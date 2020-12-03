Celebrities Born on this Day: Amanda Seyfried, 35; Bruno Campos, 47; Holly Marie Combs, 47; Julianne Moore, 60.
Happy Birthday: Conversations that lead nowhere will hold you back.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll accomplish the most if you work alone. An activity that will get you up and moving will motivate you to take better care of your health and emotional well-being.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your part, and make a difference. How you deal with others will affect your reputation and encourage a promotion. Your leadership ability will shine through, and good recommendations will follow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't make changes because someone else does. Follow your heart, and do what's right and best for you. Speak your mind, and make it clear where you stand and what you plan to do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to facts, figures and regulations. There is money to be made if you do things properly. How you appeal to others will determine the type of assistance you receive.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your thoughts on hold. Now is not the time to share with outsiders or those who don't see things your way. Stay focused on what you are trying to accomplish, and you will make headway.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Show interest in what others do, and you will gain support when you present your pursuits. You will reach a personal goal if you speak up on your own behalf and negotiate positively.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Offer suggestions, and move on to what you want to achieve today. If you let someone mislead you or come between you and your pursuits, you will have regrets.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Handle emotional and business matters personally. A joint venture looks promising. A romantic gesture will prompt you to make a change that allows you more time to enjoy life's little pleasures.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Head down the fast track. Engage in activities that inspire you to get fit. Focus more on the things you love to do, and promote better relationships with the people you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have more opportunities than you realize. Take a closer look at your options, and distance yourself from people trying to push you in a direction you don't want to go.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live and learn. The information you receive will change the way you handle personal and professional matters. Refuse to let anyone put you in an awkward position.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus more on your emotional well-being and less on what's happened in the past. Take action, and get your responsibilities out of the way, then move on to something that inspires and motivates you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!