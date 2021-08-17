Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't take unnecessary risks with your physical well-being. Abide by the rules and avoid indulgence. An intelligent and well-informed decision will help bring about a positive change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rely on facts and figures, not hearsay. Utilize your skills and stamina to help you finish what you start. Opportunities are within reach if you show concern, passion and the desire to make a difference.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Change will require action. Consider what you can do to put yourself in a better financial position or ease your stress to improve your overall lifestyle and well-being.

Aries (March 21-April 19): An open mind will help you gather the information that will encourage better decision-making. Stick to the people and projects you trust to lead you down the right path.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will escalate if you jump to conclusions or an expenditure goes over budget. You may desire change, but don't make a move that isn't in your best interest.