Celebrities Born on this Day: Austin Butler, 30; Tammy Townsend, 51; Donnie Wahlberg, 52; Robert De Niro, 78.
Happy Birthday: Look for opportunities that help you expand your interests and circle of friends.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): It's essential to test the waters. Mingle, share your thoughts and opinions, and listen to what others can contribute. Knowledge will help you gain insight into what's possible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with caution when dealing with emotional matters. Sparring with a loved one will result in an irreversible change in your relationship. Bide your time, be a good listener and go about your business.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Friendly banter will help you get to know someone who interests you better. Socialize with peers, and you'll build respect and common ground that will improve your chance to advance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A competitive situation will sprout quickly, leaving you in a vulnerable position. Concentrate on your work, not trying to get others to like you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will fester if you believe everything you hear. Someone will feed you false information to sway your opinion. Go directly to the source before you act.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't take unnecessary risks with your physical well-being. Abide by the rules and avoid indulgence. An intelligent and well-informed decision will help bring about a positive change.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rely on facts and figures, not hearsay. Utilize your skills and stamina to help you finish what you start. Opportunities are within reach if you show concern, passion and the desire to make a difference.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Change will require action. Consider what you can do to put yourself in a better financial position or ease your stress to improve your overall lifestyle and well-being.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An open mind will help you gather the information that will encourage better decision-making. Stick to the people and projects you trust to lead you down the right path.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will escalate if you jump to conclusions or an expenditure goes over budget. You may desire change, but don't make a move that isn't in your best interest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be honest about how you feel, and ask direct questions to find out where you stand with someone who is evasive. Comfort and convenience will contribute to better personal relationships.