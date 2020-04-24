Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): lan to do something that will help you get in touch with friends through social media. Digest the information you gather, and come up with a plan tailored to your needs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on what you can do to make a difference. Choose to be moderate and to make life adjustments that will encourage a less stressful environment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone you encounter will have a positive influence on something you've been trying to develop. An opportunity will open up if you attend an online event that attracts like-minded people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A manipulative individual will cause chaos in your life if you are gullible or too accommodating. Be smart when it comes to relationships, and question anything or anyone who is persistent or nosy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home, protect your possessions and relationships. Someone will lead you astray if given a chance. Do your fact-finding before you take action.