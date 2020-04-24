Celebrities Born on this Day: Jack Quaid, 28; David Boudia, 31; Kelly Clarkson, 38; Barbra Streisand, 78.
Happy Birthday: Be open to suggestions but honest with yourself about what you need.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Use your intelligence to sort out differences, not to argue or get in to a standoff that is likely to damage your reputation or dismantle a meaningful relationship.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do what needs to be done, and stick to your budget. Stubbornness, anger and impatience will lead to an emotional scene. Distance yourself from trouble, unpredictable situations and unrealistic individuals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Distance yourself from anyone who asks for too much or isn't forthright when it comes to sharing information. Channel your energy into personal gains and ridding yourself of any lingering negativity in your life.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Listen, learn and develop a pattern that will help you incorporate what you know, what you do well and what brings you joy into the mix.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You may understand what you are trying to accomplish, but reaching your goal won't be that easy if you let others interfere. Discipline, along with physical input, will be required.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): lan to do something that will help you get in touch with friends through social media. Digest the information you gather, and come up with a plan tailored to your needs.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on what you can do to make a difference. Choose to be moderate and to make life adjustments that will encourage a less stressful environment.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone you encounter will have a positive influence on something you've been trying to develop. An opportunity will open up if you attend an online event that attracts like-minded people.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A manipulative individual will cause chaos in your life if you are gullible or too accommodating. Be smart when it comes to relationships, and question anything or anyone who is persistent or nosy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home, protect your possessions and relationships. Someone will lead you astray if given a chance. Do your fact-finding before you take action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let the changes that unfold ruin your plans. Stick to wha t works best for you, and engage in activities that are positive and geared toward bringing you closer to someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Greater involvement in your community or a group you belong to will bring high returns. Get together with an old friend, or reconnect with someone you used to work alongside.
