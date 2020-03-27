Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal revelation will help you recognize what you want and how best to initiate your plans. Invest in what you have to offer, and your options will grow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't be lethargic when there is so much to do, see and learn. Satisfy your curiosity, and try something new. The possibilities are endless if you find something that motivates and inspires you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Leave the past behind. Revenge and regret are wastes of time. Free your mind and engage in the things that promote creativity, not something that makes you fearful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Opposition will pop up if you stretch the truth. If you want to get ahead or get along with others, you'll have to be more attentive and willing to compromise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend time with someone who brings out the best in you and makes you laugh. A change at home or to the way you live will enhance your personal life and encourage peace of mind.