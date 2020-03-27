Celebrities Born on this Day: Fergie, 45; Nathan Fillion, 49; Mariah Carey, 50; Pauley Perrette, 51.
Happy Birthday: Take your time and plan every move you want to make this year with precision, detail and foresight.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take measures to chill out and avoid letting frustration and anxiety lead to an argument. Do something you feel passionate about, or focus on a creative pursuit that will ease stress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take your time. An impulsive move will set you back, but a well-thought-out plan executed with precision and detail will catapult you in a direction that will bring positive benefits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't get upset if someone makes an inconvenient last-minute change. Your ability to adapt will help you gain respect as well as rewards for your patience and insight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't compromise your life. Find out what someone expects from you before you become too attached. If something isn't working, don't linger over what needs doing.
You have free articles remaining.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep the peace, and try not to initiate something that could backfire on you. Go back to the drawing board, and rethink your plans. What you come up with will lead to a better lifestyle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal revelation will help you recognize what you want and how best to initiate your plans. Invest in what you have to offer, and your options will grow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't be lethargic when there is so much to do, see and learn. Satisfy your curiosity, and try something new. The possibilities are endless if you find something that motivates and inspires you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Leave the past behind. Revenge and regret are wastes of time. Free your mind and engage in the things that promote creativity, not something that makes you fearful.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Opposition will pop up if you stretch the truth. If you want to get ahead or get along with others, you'll have to be more attentive and willing to compromise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend time with someone who brings out the best in you and makes you laugh. A change at home or to the way you live will enhance your personal life and encourage peace of mind.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pick up knowledge or skills that will help you get ahead. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you or set you back financially. Put a plan in place, and don't stop until you reach your destination.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Revisit old ideas, and search for a way to fulfill your dreams. Fleshing out your plans with someone you look up to will bring a new dimension to your original method.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!