Celebrities Born on this Day: Claire Holt, 32; Shia LaBeouf, 34; Peter Dinklage, 51; Hugh Laurie, 61.
Happy Birthday: Slow down and do things right the first time.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take time to do something that makes you feel good. Update your appearance, pick up a new hobby or pursue a fitness challenge that will make you feel good, look your best and boost your ego.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Embrace new beginnings. Be creative in the way you take care of your everyday chores and responsibilities. Your approach to life will open doors that were not available to you in the past.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Rethink how you spend your cash. Don't let anyone tempt you with something that can affect your reputation or cause personal problems with someone you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Control your thoughts and emotions, and keep your response steady. Bring about the change you want to happen by offering a reasonable plan of attack to any situation that needs fixing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A physical effort will be required if you want to get things done your way. Someone will exaggerate a situation to make you look bad. Let your work speak for you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your ideas in motion. A passionate approach to whatever you decide to do will make a difference to someone who can influence your future. Expand your plans, not your budget.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you embellish, you will not be able to live up to your word. Stick to the truth, align yourself with like-minded people and avoid anyone playing emotional games.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change to the way or where you live will be energizing. Concentrate on using the past and present to create a future filled with life and prosperity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the human aspect of a situation. A change you make will spark your imagination and encourage you to incorporate rules that will lead to a healthier life.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be eager to make a change, but consider who will be affected by the decisions you make. A discussion beforehand will lead to fair compensation that will allow you to move forward without conflict.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let the changes others adhere to daunt you. Keep looking and moving forward, and you will reach your destination of choice. A physical change will give you the pick-me-up you need to get involved in something new and exciting.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Someone you have worked with will offer you an alternative that can help you change your focus. Choose the path that not only interests you but offers the rewards you are trying to achieve.
