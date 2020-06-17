Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your opinions. A change of heart will help you make adjustments to the way you do things. Don't trust someone with your possessions, assets or passwords.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll face opposition if you don't abide by the rules. Review suggestions made by those setting the regulations, and you'll find a way to make the most with what you are allowed to pursue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider ways to make your environment user-friendly. Enhance your surroundings, add to your entertainment center or come up with novel ways to spend time with those who live with you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An honest approach regarding the way you feel about yourself will lead to physical and financial adjustments that are geared toward a better you and a brighter future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reinvent how you use your skills and experience to serve the current job trends. Making yourself readily available to help those in need will help you maintain a healthy cash flow.