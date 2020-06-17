Celebrities Born on this Day: Venus Williams, 40; Will Forte, 50; Greg Kinnear, 57; Barry Manilow, 77.
Happy Birthday: Make your intentions clear, and hold yourself responsible for any error made this year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take your time, and go over every detail before you make a move. Question anything or anyone who doesn't seem right. It's better to play it safe and get things right the first time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for a way to make your surroundings more appealing. Designate a space for self-improvement, a home spa, a workout area or a baking nook -- whatever makes you happy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't leap into something too quickly. Give yourself a chance to crunch the numbers and determine if what someone is trying to persuade you to do is in your best interest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It will prompt you to order in from a restaurant that offers traditional cuisine from that area of the world. A cultural experience will enhance your life and help you broaden your outlook.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be creative, and you'll discover new ways to enjoy spending more time at home. Take an online course that will update your skills or teach you something new.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your opinions. A change of heart will help you make adjustments to the way you do things. Don't trust someone with your possessions, assets or passwords.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll face opposition if you don't abide by the rules. Review suggestions made by those setting the regulations, and you'll find a way to make the most with what you are allowed to pursue.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider ways to make your environment user-friendly. Enhance your surroundings, add to your entertainment center or come up with novel ways to spend time with those who live with you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An honest approach regarding the way you feel about yourself will lead to physical and financial adjustments that are geared toward a better you and a brighter future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reinvent how you use your skills and experience to serve the current job trends. Making yourself readily available to help those in need will help you maintain a healthy cash flow.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your physical well-being first. If you need rest, take a nap. If you are feeling unfit, start an exercise routine. If you want to lift your spirits, pamper yourself. Your happiness is your responsibility.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change will give you the boost you need to make things happen. Set up a video conference with people who can offer good advice and experience to help you excel.
