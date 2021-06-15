Celebrities Born on this Day: Neil Patrick Harris, 48; Ice Cube, 52; Courteney Cox, 57; Helen Hunt, 58.
Happy Birthday: Look for the truth in every situation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): There is no point wasting time on something or someone who offers little in return. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and good things will happen.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It will be easier to get things done your way and on time if you are discreet and secretive. A unique approach to a job you do will pay off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): changes going on around you will encourage you to take a different approach to how you work and handle your money. A partnership will experience uncertainty if you aren't honest regarding your feelings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotions will mount if you aren't willing to make adjustments that will keep the peace. Consider the fallout if you decide to be stubborn or unwilling to compromise. Consider the consequences before you show your reluctance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Enjoying the space you create will ensure you accomplish more and maintain a healthy lifestyle. A conversation with someone who shares your sentiments will lead to something special.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live up to your promises and follow through with your plans. Do what you say and explore the possibilities that unfold. Solve problems with intelligence and the skills you have accumulated along the way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid people who bring you down or play mind games with you. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, then forge ahead with optimism.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't take on too much or get involved in a joint venture that discourages you from doing things you love to do. Stick close to loved ones, and take better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hone your skills. Apply intelligence, experience and intuition to help you excel. Do your own thing, and follow your heart as you move forward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't take chances that can lead to problems with someone close to you. You may desire change, but don't make a move without doing adequate research.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put more thought into how you run your home and what brings you the most joy. Pick up information, additional qualifications and skills that will help you excel.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep life simple, and do your best to get along with those who live with you. Share only the information that is constructive and will help you reach what you set out to accomplish. Don't ignore a chance to use your skills diversely.