Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live up to your promises and follow through with your plans. Do what you say and explore the possibilities that unfold. Solve problems with intelligence and the skills you have accumulated along the way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid people who bring you down or play mind games with you. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, then forge ahead with optimism.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't take on too much or get involved in a joint venture that discourages you from doing things you love to do. Stick close to loved ones, and take better care of your health, wealth and emotional well-being.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hone your skills. Apply intelligence, experience and intuition to help you excel. Do your own thing, and follow your heart as you move forward.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't take chances that can lead to problems with someone close to you. You may desire change, but don't make a move without doing adequate research.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put more thought into how you run your home and what brings you the most joy. Pick up information, additional qualifications and skills that will help you excel.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep life simple, and do your best to get along with those who live with you. Share only the information that is constructive and will help you reach what you set out to accomplish. Don't ignore a chance to use your skills diversely.

