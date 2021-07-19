Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If someone is nosy, tighten up security. Look for opportunities that include a learning curve; it will help you negotiate your way into a better position.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your experience to make a difference, but don't fund your plans with personal assets. Look for contributions, and you will find a way to get what you need at a premium.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't feel you must give more than you receive. Aim for equality, and you will avoid regret. Discipline and hard work will pay off, but likely to be appreciated by someone who feels neglected.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the unusual path, and you will discover a talent you didn't know you possessed. An opportunity will emerge if you do your research and invest in yourself and your attributes.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put less into letting emotional concerns overwhelm you. When in doubt, you are better off slowing down and focusing inward. Self-improvement will far exceed trying to change the impossible.