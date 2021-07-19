Celebrities Born on this Day: Trai Byers, 38; Jared Padalecki, 39; Benedict Cumberbatch, 45; Nancy Carell, 55.
Happy Birthday: Take a deep breath and dig into something electrifying.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It's up to you to make decisions that give you the freedom to explore what excites you. Changes that offer knowledge, experience and exhilaration will open doors that will encourage a lifelong adventure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional mistakes will leave you in an awkward position. Choose your words wisely, and refrain from taking physical action. Pace yourself and protect against situations that pose a health risk.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to the people around you. You will excel if you work with a collective group that allows you to get more done and truly make a difference.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your emotions out of any deal you are negotiating. Take a positive approach and concentrate on what's doable. Please verify the information you receive before passing it along.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Taking a route that ensures your safety and doesn't warrant emotional wear and tear will be your best bet. Keep life simple to avoid damaging your credit score or reputation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If someone is nosy, tighten up security. Look for opportunities that include a learning curve; it will help you negotiate your way into a better position.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your experience to make a difference, but don't fund your plans with personal assets. Look for contributions, and you will find a way to get what you need at a premium.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't feel you must give more than you receive. Aim for equality, and you will avoid regret. Discipline and hard work will pay off, but likely to be appreciated by someone who feels neglected.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the unusual path, and you will discover a talent you didn't know you possessed. An opportunity will emerge if you do your research and invest in yourself and your attributes.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put less into letting emotional concerns overwhelm you. When in doubt, you are better off slowing down and focusing inward. Self-improvement will far exceed trying to change the impossible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get involved in the conversation and make a difference. Your broad overview of a situation will help others see the potential in something that will turn a negative into a positive.