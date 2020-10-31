Aries (March 21-April 19): Pick up the pace. Take care of details, be articulate and leave nothing to chance. Don't leave yourself open for criticism or complaints. Keep your life and actions simple, moderate and within your budget.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of plans will turn in your favor. Be quick to act on an opportunity that will entitle you to inside information or a competitive edge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't waste time. Channel your energy into something that matters to you. You can make a difference if you set your sights on what you want to accomplish.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take charge and get things done your way. Offer ideas, and be willing to do the work to ensure things get done right.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what you do best. Refuse to get involved in something that you don't agree with or have any interest in doing. Concentrate on personal improvements and fitness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's up to you to bring about change. Consider the best route to take, and summon support from the people you know can offer you the most efficient help.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give in to someone trying to dictate what you can do. Make it clear how you feel and what you intend to do.

