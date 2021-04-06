Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take action if you want to bring about change. Don't make excuses when it's up to you to make things happen. Putting the blame elsewhere won't help you reach your goal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of responsibilities, and free up time to enjoy yourself. How you use time and space will make a difference to your mental and emotional well-being. Don't make unnecessary purchases.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything in place before you leap into action. Understanding what's possible will help you avoid a costly mistake. An innovative plan will require a strict budget to avoid overspending.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An emotional matter will cause you to overreact if you aren't careful. Size up whatever situation you face, and put a strategy in place that will eliminate outside interference.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll face opposition if you initiate a change without going through the proper channels. Look for a positive way to get others on board, and you'll get the support and assistance you need.