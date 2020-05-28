Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a step back, and observe how others respond. Avoid an emotional situation that could cost you if you say or do the wrong thing. Focus on home and family and putting everything in its place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't expect everyone to be beneficial. Paying attention to the way you look and how you take care of your health and well-being will make a difference.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change begins within. Consider what you want to achieve and the best way to turn what you already have into what you desire. Discipline and hard work will pay off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your place comfortable and geared toward being more productive. Don't be fooled by someone's lavish plan or persuasive tactics to separate you from your money.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Honesty and integrity will be mandatory when dealing with others. Problems at home will arise if you can't get along with someone who lives with or near you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't hesitate to make a change or share your thoughts with a close friend or lover. Set long-term goals that will give you something to look forward to achieving.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't jump into something for the wrong reason. If your emotions are behind your desire for change, take a step back and consider what you want.

