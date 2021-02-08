Celebrities born on this Day: Seth Green, 47; Mary Steenburgen, 68; Robert Klein, 79; Nick Nolte, 80.

Happy Birthday: Reflect, and you will discover a better way to deal with ongoing situations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be cautious when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. You'll gain more if you can avoid a fight by finding common ground. Diplomacy, respect and courtesy will pay off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You can make a positive change to how you do your job or what you do for a living. Take pride in what you do, and you will make an impression on someone who can help you excel.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take responsibility, and accomplish what you set out to do. Let your performance be your calling card when dealing with issues that determine your status, reputation or position.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your changing attitude will confuse those you deal with today. Try not to venture too far off the beaten trail when explaining what you expect or want. Too much of anything will complicate matters.