Celebrities born on this Day: Seth Green, 47; Mary Steenburgen, 68; Robert Klein, 79; Nick Nolte, 80.
Happy Birthday: Reflect, and you will discover a better way to deal with ongoing situations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be cautious when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. You'll gain more if you can avoid a fight by finding common ground. Diplomacy, respect and courtesy will pay off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You can make a positive change to how you do your job or what you do for a living. Take pride in what you do, and you will make an impression on someone who can help you excel.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take responsibility, and accomplish what you set out to do. Let your performance be your calling card when dealing with issues that determine your status, reputation or position.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your changing attitude will confuse those you deal with today. Try not to venture too far off the beaten trail when explaining what you expect or want. Too much of anything will complicate matters.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll be offered insight into something that you can use to get ahead. Practice what you preach; you'll avoid allowing someone the opportunity to put you on the spot or make you look bad.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on being a nurturer and making positive changes in your life and meaningful relationships. Refuse to let jealousy or possessiveness get in the way of reason.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Go about your business, and finish what you start. Leave no room for criticism or complaints. If you want to make a change, rely on your Leo charm to do so without conflict.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone you least expect will offer insight into something you find challenging. Sharing common interests will open up a conversation that results in a close and unique relationship.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A couple of changes can quickly put an end to an inconvenience. Share your feelings with someone you love, and it will pave the path to a better lifestyle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for unique ways to make your home run efficiently. Don't expect a decision you make to please everyone. A friend or relative will offer sound reasons why you should slow down and rethink your plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The experience you have will help you decipher who is being upfront with you and who isn't. It's better not to linger over something that is clear cut to you.