Celebrities Born on this Day: Kate McKinnon, 37; Julie Chen, 51; Gabrielle Reece, 51; Rowan Atkinson, 66.
Happy Birthday: Organize your time and stay on top of your deadlines.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's essential to understand the ramifications if you act in haste. Use discretion when discussing matters with a friend, relative or peer.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll gain support if you think for yourself instead of following someone's lead. Put your time and effort into making a difference, and you will get ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the people you know and trust. Someone competitive will try to make you look bad. Stay alert and concentrate on your responsibilities. Shared expenses will lead to uncertainty.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Connect with people who can help you achieve your objective. Refuse to let an emotional situation get blown out of proportion. Size up what's going on, then offer a fair solution.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Expect to face opposition if you voice your opinion. Have your facts straight, and remember to use diplomacy if you want to get things done. Acting in haste will lead to uncertainty.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Physical activity will be challenging if you compete with someone who doesn't play fair. Consider what you are up against and whether it's in your best interest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your ego aside and look at the facts. You'll come up with a unique solution that will appease everyone involved. Joint finances or ventures will lead to problems.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The less you interact with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Focus on home improvements that allow you to incorporate a work-from-home station to bring in additional funds.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional purchases will cause more stress than comfort. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that is risky or that might put you in debt. Spend more time taking care of your financial well-being.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer solutions in place of bailing someone out physically or financially. Pay more attention to what you want and changes that will ensure better health and less stress.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of heart will cause short-term uncertainty. Take a step back, and you will discover what you can do to turn around a situation that is bothering you. An adjustment at home will lead to greater freedom.