Gemini (May 21-June 20): Physical activity will be challenging if you compete with someone who doesn't play fair. Consider what you are up against and whether it's in your best interest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your ego aside and look at the facts. You'll come up with a unique solution that will appease everyone involved. Joint finances or ventures will lead to problems.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The less you interact with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Focus on home improvements that allow you to incorporate a work-from-home station to bring in additional funds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional purchases will cause more stress than comfort. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that is risky or that might put you in debt. Spend more time taking care of your financial well-being.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer solutions in place of bailing someone out physically or financially. Pay more attention to what you want and changes that will ensure better health and less stress.