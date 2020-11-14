Celebrities Born on this Day: Karim Zeroual, 27; Travis Barker, 45; Patrick Warburton, 56; Harland Williams, 58.
Happy Birthday: Think outside the box. Believe in yourself, and follow a path that excites you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the path that leads to peace of mind. Study and research what you need to know to justify your actions. Precision and detail will be instrumental in reaching your goal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't worry about what others do. Take pride in what you do, and focus on the things that make you feel good about yourself. It's OK to do something you enjoy and to live life your way.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll come up with exciting ways to change your living arrangements or use your space to pursue something that brings you joy. Efficiency will play a role in how much you achieve.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid anyone trying to persuade you to do something that will cost you financially or emotionally. Protect your possessions and passwords. Stay focused on what's worked best for you in the past.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll make personal gains if you stick to your game plan and bring about the changes that will improve your personal life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pick your battles wisely. Look inward and consider the best way to handle an impasse you experience with someone you live or work alongside. Channel your energy into physical activity that will allow you to blow off steam.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make personal adjustments that will help you advance. Use your connections, intelligence and experience to help you reach your goal.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay more attention to the way you present yourself to others. Appropriate attire and a good reputation will help you impress someone who has the wherewithal to introduce you to the right people.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Set high standards and goals. Refuse to let trivial matters upset you or stand in your way. Do your best to make a difference in your community.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take better care of your home, family and reputation. Spend more time improving what you already have and less time trying to impress someone who isn't worth your time and effort.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've got everything under control, so don't mess with what's working. Pay more attention to keeping a steady pace and mastering what you do best.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to what and who you know. Refuse to get into an altercation with someone who will never share your beliefs or values. Set the record straight regarding your feelings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!