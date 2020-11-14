Aries (March 21-April 19): Pick your battles wisely. Look inward and consider the best way to handle an impasse you experience with someone you live or work alongside. Channel your energy into physical activity that will allow you to blow off steam.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make personal adjustments that will help you advance. Use your connections, intelligence and experience to help you reach your goal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay more attention to the way you present yourself to others. Appropriate attire and a good reputation will help you impress someone who has the wherewithal to introduce you to the right people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Set high standards and goals. Refuse to let trivial matters upset you or stand in your way. Do your best to make a difference in your community.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take better care of your home, family and reputation. Spend more time improving what you already have and less time trying to impress someone who isn't worth your time and effort.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've got everything under control, so don't mess with what's working. Pay more attention to keeping a steady pace and mastering what you do best.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to what and who you know. Refuse to get into an altercation with someone who will never share your beliefs or values. Set the record straight regarding your feelings.

