Celebrities Born on this Day: Justin Chambers, 50; Lisa Rinna, 57; Richie Sambora, 61; Sela Ward, 64.
Happy Birthday: Where you focus your time and energy will make a difference this year.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't argue with someone who can disrupt your life or future. Make positive changes that will encourage you to associate with the people who bring out your best qualities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't think about making a change until you tidy up loose ends. Your reputation and peace of mind depend on your ability to keep up and surpass your expectations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for a new way to add some excitement to your life. Reach out to people who inspire you, and get the lowdown on something that interests you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to personal projects. Self-improvement, individual growth and adjustments to the way you live or how you handle your relationships with others will lead to a better life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Something unfamiliar will tempt you. Follow the path that will lead to knowledge, wisdom and experience, and it will motivate you to use your skills and talents in unique ways.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Making home improvements, adding to your entertainment system or spending more time building a pleasant environment will bring you closer to the ones you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will agree with you, especially if you try to make changes that affect others. Get approval before you start a project that will lead to opposition. Have your facts, figures and incentives ready to present.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll have plenty of energy, ideas and plans that make your place a happy, fun-loving environment. How you respond to the ones you love will add to the admiration and respect you deserve.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever you can to make a difference. Put a smile on someone's face, and you'll feel good. Show strength and courage when dealing with people trying to entice you with temptation.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stop before you say something you'll regret. Handle pent-up energy wisely. Do something physical that will help ease stress and take your mind off your worries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Say less and do more. The way you handle situations will be impressive and encourage others to take note and learn from your actions. Take the role of leadership in order to make a difference.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look for effective ways to help others without jeopardizing your health. Doing what's right and verifying information before you share will help you ward off anyone trying to take advantage of you.
