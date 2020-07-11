Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Making home improvements, adding to your entertainment system or spending more time building a pleasant environment will bring you closer to the ones you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will agree with you, especially if you try to make changes that affect others. Get approval before you start a project that will lead to opposition. Have your facts, figures and incentives ready to present.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll have plenty of energy, ideas and plans that make your place a happy, fun-loving environment. How you respond to the ones you love will add to the admiration and respect you deserve.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do whatever you can to make a difference. Put a smile on someone's face, and you'll feel good. Show strength and courage when dealing with people trying to entice you with temptation.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stop before you say something you'll regret. Handle pent-up energy wisely. Do something physical that will help ease stress and take your mind off your worries.