Celebrities Born on this Day: Jameela Jamil, 35; Rashida Jones, 45; Chelsea Handler, 46; Sean Astin, 50.

Happy Birthday: You'll be looking for answers this year, questioning everything and considering what to do next.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't stop until you reach your goal. He or she who hesitates will lose out on something spectacular. Use your intuition to navigate your way through any challenges you face.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Attending virtual meetings, connecting with people who have something to offer regarding your professional goals are favored. The information you receive should be verified before you commit to participating.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't put yourself at risk or do something that will make you look bad or taint your reputation. Look inward and make personal changes that will help you recognize what's best for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Observation is your best friend. Listen carefully, and you'll discover discrepancies that work against what you are trying to achieve. Make corrections, be articulate and show compassion.