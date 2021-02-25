Celebrities Born on this Day: Jameela Jamil, 35; Rashida Jones, 45; Chelsea Handler, 46; Sean Astin, 50.
Happy Birthday: You'll be looking for answers this year, questioning everything and considering what to do next.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't stop until you reach your goal. He or she who hesitates will lose out on something spectacular. Use your intuition to navigate your way through any challenges you face.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Attending virtual meetings, connecting with people who have something to offer regarding your professional goals are favored. The information you receive should be verified before you commit to participating.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't put yourself at risk or do something that will make you look bad or taint your reputation. Look inward and make personal changes that will help you recognize what's best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Observation is your best friend. Listen carefully, and you'll discover discrepancies that work against what you are trying to achieve. Make corrections, be articulate and show compassion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep your plans a secret until you have everything in place. A personal or physical change you make will give you the boost you require to gain recognition.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't jump to conclusions or make assumptions. Stand back and let situations play out naturally. Distance yourself from people trying to get you involved in a questionable joint venture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't get involved in bureaucratic matters if you aren't prepared with facts to back your claims. Concentrate on personal changes that will enhance your life and meaningful relationships.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Joint endeavors will lead to disappointment, arguments and loss. Use your intelligence and charm to outmaneuver anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't want to head.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't count on someone using emotional means to manipulate you. Avoid people who are unpredictable. Build relationships with people who share your values.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your money to proper use. Look at your options, and consider offers that can take you to a better professional position. Don't spend unnecessarily or expect others to pay your way.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you take action, go over details diligently. Leave nothing to chance, and look for pitfalls that can lead to a disagreement or loss.