Celebrities Born on this Day: Jason Segel, 41; Jesse L. Martin, 52; Mark Messier, 60; Kevin Costner, 66.
Happy Birthday: Stabilize your life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take pride in what you do and pursue what makes you feel good about the way you look. Adjust what's necessary, and find new ways to work with what you already have.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Observe what's going on around you. Your experience will encourage you to be reserved and to use the element of surprise when launching your plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Ask for expert advice and it will clear up uncertainty. You'll accomplish more if you keep up with what's trending. A financial gain is foreseeable.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An emotional encounter handled with patience will encourage a better relationship with someone dear to you. Take your time and don't initiate change until you are sure you are doing what's best for you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Spend more time on preparation and less time fretting over what might go wrong. Use your imagination, and you will develop a plan that will influence the way things unfold.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Align yourself with informative individuals, and share data that will bring you closer to a move or decision. Knowledge will be your passage to the lifestyle you want to live.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. Put your money and possessions in a safe place, and protect your heart from someone trying to take advantage of you emotionally and financially.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The feedback you receive will be informative and lead to an unexpected opportunity. Don't make a premature decision. Time is on your side, and subsequent options will come your way.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may desire change, but before you engage in something new, look at the potential consequences. Focus on self-improvement, health and personal growth before you venture down an unfamiliar path. Nurture a meaningful relationship.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Uncertainty will lead you in different directions. Emotions will mount if you let someone dictate what you can do. The research you do will be valuable and help you deter someone from taking advantage of you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider the best way to get what you want. A change, if implemented correctly, can give you the nudge you need to head in a direction that is satisfying as well as lucrative.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments that will add to your comfort and the security you need to feel at ease. Peace of mind will follow if you do the best thing for you. Take control of your life and happiness.