Cancer (June 21-July 22): Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses. Put your money and possessions in a safe place, and protect your heart from someone trying to take advantage of you emotionally and financially.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The feedback you receive will be informative and lead to an unexpected opportunity. Don't make a premature decision. Time is on your side, and subsequent options will come your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may desire change, but before you engage in something new, look at the potential consequences. Focus on self-improvement, health and personal growth before you venture down an unfamiliar path. Nurture a meaningful relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Uncertainty will lead you in different directions. Emotions will mount if you let someone dictate what you can do. The research you do will be valuable and help you deter someone from taking advantage of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider the best way to get what you want. A change, if implemented correctly, can give you the nudge you need to head in a direction that is satisfying as well as lucrative.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments that will add to your comfort and the security you need to feel at ease. Peace of mind will follow if you do the best thing for you. Take control of your life and happiness.

