Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Szohr, 35; Ewan McGregor, 49; Christopher Walken, 77; Shirley Jones, 86.

Happy Birthday: Listen carefully; you'll find it easier to make the best decision.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a detour if it will get you where you want to go. Take pride in what you do, and don't worry about what others think. Choose the path that leads to your happiness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will cloud your vision and deter you from taking advantage of an opportunity if you hesitate. Listen to your heart, get the facts and do what you do best. Common sense won't lead you astray.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Honesty and integrity will help you gain the respect of your peers. Be responsible, and maintain your status quo. Put greater emphasis on living a healthier lifestyle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change of attitude will prompt others to do things your way. Positive influences will encourage you to look on the bright side of any situation you face.

