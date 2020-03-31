Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Szohr, 35; Ewan McGregor, 49; Christopher Walken, 77; Shirley Jones, 86.
Happy Birthday: Listen carefully; you'll find it easier to make the best decision.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a detour if it will get you where you want to go. Take pride in what you do, and don't worry about what others think. Choose the path that leads to your happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will cloud your vision and deter you from taking advantage of an opportunity if you hesitate. Listen to your heart, get the facts and do what you do best. Common sense won't lead you astray.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Honesty and integrity will help you gain the respect of your peers. Be responsible, and maintain your status quo. Put greater emphasis on living a healthier lifestyle.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change of attitude will prompt others to do things your way. Positive influences will encourage you to look on the bright side of any situation you face.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Charm will get you further than force. If you don't like the options offered, do your own thing instead of getting into a debate over something you cannot change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll learn a lot if you attend events, conferences or meetings that can help you get ahead. Your appeal will grow if you offer your experience and solutions to people going through changes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stand tall, and don't skip a beat when dealing with matters that could easily spin out of control. Keep your emotions in check, and don't make a move without having an alternative plan in place.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The people you meet and the contributions you make will bring good results. Bonding with someone quite different from you will help you recognize your true potential. Romance is favored.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A chance to make a positive change at home or to a partnership will pay off. The money you need will manifest if you are smart with your investments and you restrict your spending habits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do things you know will pay off and encourage success. A change to the way you live will help you save money and promote better relationships with loved ones.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't alter your life because someone else does. Baby steps will ensure you make progress. A friend or relative will offer unexpected insight.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, and plan to have some fun. Getting together with someone you haven't seen in a long time will encourage you to get back to your roots. Love and romance along with personal improvement are favored.
