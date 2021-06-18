 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscope
0 comments

Horoscope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Meaghan Rath, 35; Blake Shelton, 45; Carol Kane, 69; Paul McCartney, 79.

Happy Birthday: Concentrate on what's important to you. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Persuasive tactics may work initially, but they will eventually affect your reputation if you don't deliver. Protect your integrity by making a point to stick to the truth. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your energy where it will do some good. Concentrate on home improvement projects that will encourage you to be more aggressive when earning a living and handling your financial future. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Share your plans with someone special. The interest you receive will increase your enthusiasm and help you complete what you set out to do. Make a commitment that honors your long-term goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tidy up loose ends, and make changes that will give you the freedom to do things that bring you joy. An open mind will lead to prospects far beyond your initial plans. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think, research and turn your plans into a reality. A passionate approach will lead to new beginnings and a stable future. Refuse to let anyone mess with your mind. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make the most with what you've got. Expand your plans to include fixing up your space to accommodate your goals. Creating a place of learning and enlightenment will help you as well as others. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take one step at a time. Don't rush into something under the advice someone offers. Do your due diligence and sort through the pros and cons before you venture down a different path. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone or something unique will spark your imagination and encourage you to engage in a lifestyle that will disrupt your emotions before you encounter stability. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are heading in the right direction. Follow your heart, and you'll discover your true calling. Weather the storm; the calm that follows will lead to the happiness you desire. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Expand your interests, take on a new hobby and engage in pastimes that allow you to use your attributes to build strength and courage. Put more into meaningful relationships, and you will find peace of mind and tranquility. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Clear up any uncertainty you face quickly and intelligently. Ask questions, summarize what's required to reach your objective and finish what you start. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tie up loose ends. Plan to spend time doing something you can enjoy with someone you love. A change will be revitalizing and encourage you to do something that has an impact on your community. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Kat Dennings, 35; Chris Evans, 40; Tim Allen, 68; Stellan Skarsgard, 70.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Kendra Wilkinson, 36; Eamonn Walker, 59; Scott Thompson, 62; Timothy Busfield, 64.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Abby Elliott, 34; John Cho, 49; Laurie Metcalf, 66; Bill Cobbs, 87.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Neil Patrick Harris, 48; Ice Cube, 52; Courteney Cox, 57; Helen Hunt, 58.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Lucy Hale, 32; Diablo Cody, 43; Boy George, 60; Marla Gibbs, 90.

Print-specific

Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Venus Williams, 41; Nahnatchka Khan, 48; Will Forte, 51; Barry Manilow, 78.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News