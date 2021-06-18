Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make the most with what you've got. Expand your plans to include fixing up your space to accommodate your goals. Creating a place of learning and enlightenment will help you as well as others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take one step at a time. Don't rush into something under the advice someone offers. Do your due diligence and sort through the pros and cons before you venture down a different path.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone or something unique will spark your imagination and encourage you to engage in a lifestyle that will disrupt your emotions before you encounter stability.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are heading in the right direction. Follow your heart, and you'll discover your true calling. Weather the storm; the calm that follows will lead to the happiness you desire.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Expand your interests, take on a new hobby and engage in pastimes that allow you to use your attributes to build strength and courage. Put more into meaningful relationships, and you will find peace of mind and tranquility.