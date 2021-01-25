Celebrities Born on this Day: Alicia Keys, 40; Mia Kirshner, 46; Ana Ortiz, 50; Jenifer Lewis, 64.
Happy Birthday: Think before you act.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let the changes going on around you lead to impulsive action. Be smart, think matters through and show compassion for others. How you handle situations will determine how well you do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your voice to help a cause you believe in or someone you value. If you show uncertainty, you will confuse or mislead someone you need on your team. Stick to the truth and avoid gossip.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Let your intuition deliver information. Your gut feeling will save you from making an unnecessary mistake. Be direct, assess what you hear and move forward with confidence and discipline.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to what's going on at work or what industry is thriving and can provide a secure position. Gather information, take courses, enlist in trials and become part of the solution, not the problem.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Make decisions instead of letting someone dictate what you can pursue. Use intelligence and insight to take advantage of information that comes from a legitimate source.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll do best working alone and focusing on something in which you excel. Romance is on the rise, and sharing the evening hours with someone special will be rewarding.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll take one step forward and three steps back if you let someone interfere with your plans. Have the wherewithal to do your own thing and to structure your day to suit your needs.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A learning experience will have an impact on the way you approach work. It's essential to arm yourself with information, skills and techniques to give you an edge in a competitive market.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's best to outsmart anyone who stands in your way with facts, figures and words. Put your money and possessions in a safe place, and run your household modestly.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty regarding someone close to you will surface. Be frank, share your thoughts and listen carefully. Don't be fooled by compliments; cut to the chase and find out where you stand.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Evaluate what's transpired; consider what's ahead before you get into a spirited discussion. Consider taking a wait-and-see approach to situations that will impact the way you earn your living.