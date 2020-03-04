Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will have plenty of choices. Don't use your energy helping others get ahead when you should be helping yourself. Make an attitude adjustment that puts your interests first and foremost.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keeping the peace doesn't mean you should give in or let someone take advantage of you. Avoid people who are disruptive or those who use manipulative tactics to control you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't waste time pondering what to do next or wondering if you should commit to something or someone. Follow your heart, and do what feels right.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a pragmatic approach when dealing with someone who has a tendency to overreact or exaggerate. Don't count on anything or anyone but yourself in order to avoid loss.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will lift your spirits. Making home improvements, traveling and nurturing meaningful relationships will bring the highest rewards and personal happiness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sort out what you want to do next. Thinking things through, planning and preparing will be necessary if you don't want to end up heading in the wrong direction.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at your situation, and make any adjustments necessary. Balancing home, work and play is essential if you want to achieve a healthy mindset. Romance will enhance your personal life.

