Celebrities Born on this Day: Chris Daughtry, 41; Jared Leto, 49; Ozzie Smith, 66; John Walsh, 75.
Happy Birthday: Set your expectations high, and don't give up until you reach your goal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home improvements will encourage you to take on new projects and clear space that will make it possible to turn something you desire into a reality. Leave nothing to chance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't dwell on what will or will not happen. Aim to create a safe and happy environment conducive to good health, fitness and financial stability.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't convince yourself of something without verifying information. Be smart regarding an offer that sounds too good to be true.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do something that lifts your spirit and enhances the way you feel about life, love and happiness. A positive change will take work, but in the end, it will be worthwhile.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of scenery will pique your interest regarding something you want to pursue. Whether you travel the information highway or a path that sparks your imagination, the result will lead you in a positive direction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Engage in something that encourages you to use your skills in new and exciting ways. Touch base with someone who shares your interests, and it will enable you to make a move.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pay more attention to the ones you love. Make unique plans that will bring you closer. Family fun will help put the past to rest and encourage you to engage in projects that everyone enjoys.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't take anyone or anything for granted. Be observant, consider your options and do what is safe and best for you. Refuse to let your ego get in the way of common sense.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Step up and take over. Do whatever it takes to maintain stability. Don't let someone's uncertainty or confusion taint the way you feel or alter your plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Above all, do your best to keep the peace. Don't argue with someone who is stubborn and will never see things your way. Do what you do best, and focus on what's important to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A lively and entertaining discussion will offer information and insight into a unique way to give your financial situation a boost. A creative idea will improve your living space and give you more freedom to pursue your passion.