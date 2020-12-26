Gemini (May 21-June 20): Engage in something that encourages you to use your skills in new and exciting ways. Touch base with someone who shares your interests, and it will enable you to make a move.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pay more attention to the ones you love. Make unique plans that will bring you closer. Family fun will help put the past to rest and encourage you to engage in projects that everyone enjoys.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't take anyone or anything for granted. Be observant, consider your options and do what is safe and best for you. Refuse to let your ego get in the way of common sense.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Step up and take over. Do whatever it takes to maintain stability. Don't let someone's uncertainty or confusion taint the way you feel or alter your plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Above all, do your best to keep the peace. Don't argue with someone who is stubborn and will never see things your way. Do what you do best, and focus on what's important to you.