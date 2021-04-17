Celebrities Born on this Day: Dee Dee Davis, 25; Jennifer Garner, 49; Liz Phair, 54; Sean Bean, 62.
Happy Birthday: Set high expectations and channel your energy accordingly.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take the plunge, indulge in pastimes that bring you joy and surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Look for the positive in whatever situation you face, and good things will transpire.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple, focus on your responsibilities and clear your schedule to assure you have time to spend with someone you love. Embrace change that leads to less stress.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Expand your mind, and you will discover something that brings you joy. Educational pursuits, using your skills diversely and spending time with people who share your interests will result in a positive personal change.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to analyze what's going on around you. If you jump to conclusions or let your emotions run wild, you will end up making a mistake.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't invite change. Sit with what you've got and consider ways to make it work -- the less commotion, the better. Use your intelligence to guide you in the best direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Leave nothing to chance. Take care of every detail personally. Make a physical change that will give your ego a boost and invite compliments from someone you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your feelings with someone you care about, and it will make your life easier. Shared expenses will pose a problem; keep money matters separate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Simplify matters. Don't feel pressured to make a change or move before you are ready. Sell off things you don't need or use, and it will give you the cash flow required to chase your dreams.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't trust anyone putting pressure on you. Take a step back, and you'll gain insight. Someone you least expect will offer an interesting point of view. Safe socializing will lead to an opportunity to try something new.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't lose sight of your goals. Don't put a change you want to make on hold for the wrong reason. Waiting for someone to make up their mind will lead to frustration. Go ahead with your plans, regardless of what others do.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say what's on your mind. Don't expect others to come along for the ride or put your plans on hold in the hope that someone will have a change of heart.