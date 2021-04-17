Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Leave nothing to chance. Take care of every detail personally. Make a physical change that will give your ego a boost and invite compliments from someone you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your feelings with someone you care about, and it will make your life easier. Shared expenses will pose a problem; keep money matters separate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Simplify matters. Don't feel pressured to make a change or move before you are ready. Sell off things you don't need or use, and it will give you the cash flow required to chase your dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't trust anyone putting pressure on you. Take a step back, and you'll gain insight. Someone you least expect will offer an interesting point of view. Safe socializing will lead to an opportunity to try something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't lose sight of your goals. Don't put a change you want to make on hold for the wrong reason. Waiting for someone to make up their mind will lead to frustration. Go ahead with your plans, regardless of what others do.