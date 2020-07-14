Celebrities Born on this Day: Scott Porter, 41; Matthew Fox, 54; Jackie Earle Haley, 59; Jane Lynch, 60.
Happy Birthday: Live in the moment, experience life and embrace changes that can make your environment better.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): How you market what you have to offer will make a difference in the outcome. A partnership opportunity looks promising as long as your contributions are equal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don't give in to someone who is pestering you to do something you don't want to do. Honesty is the best policy; tell it like it is without getting upset or angry.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stop dreaming about change, and start implementing what you want to achieve. An intellectual approach to the way you live your life and who you associate with will help you build a stable future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Appreciate your skills and attributes, and look for new ways to market what you have to offer. It's a changing world, and keeping up with the trends can help you avoid setbacks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's time -- put your plans in motion and make your dreams come true. Speak out on your behalf as well as for those who can't.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something physical that will help you build strength and improve your soul. Making a positive change at home and surrounding yourself with people who bring out the best in you are encouraged.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop worrying about things or people you can't change. Look inward. Value what and who you have in your life, and it will help you make positive adjustments at home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ignore what's happening outside your immediate home and family. Put the initiative on living safely, smartly and within the rules and regulations that are applicable.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let temptation drag you into situations that are risky financially, physically or emotionally. It's up to you to put your time and effort where it will bring the highest return.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll become out of sorts if you don't like what you see. Before you say something you may regret, consider how best to handle a situation that can affect a meaningful relationship.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Follow through with your plan. Educate yourself regarding rules and regulations to avoid setbacks. If something goes wrong, speak up, share thoughts and find out what the experts think.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take action before someone takes over. How you handle others will determine how much you accomplish. Have a plan ready to initiate, and delegate work according to people's skills.
