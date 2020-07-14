Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do something physical that will help you build strength and improve your soul. Making a positive change at home and surrounding yourself with people who bring out the best in you are encouraged.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop worrying about things or people you can't change. Look inward. Value what and who you have in your life, and it will help you make positive adjustments at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ignore what's happening outside your immediate home and family. Put the initiative on living safely, smartly and within the rules and regulations that are applicable.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let temptation drag you into situations that are risky financially, physically or emotionally. It's up to you to put your time and effort where it will bring the highest return.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll become out of sorts if you don't like what you see. Before you say something you may regret, consider how best to handle a situation that can affect a meaningful relationship.