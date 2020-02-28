Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a step back, and make a point to do something that makes you feel better. Attitude is everything, and if pampering yourself will put you in the right frame of mind, that's what you should do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can bring about change and improve your status quo emotionally and financially. Traveling will lead to intrigue and spark creative ideas that offer greater prosperity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't feel you have to change something because someone else does. Do what's best for you, and in your own time. Take care of your health and personal situations that are taxing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will escalate. Position yourself for a good time, and refuse to let anything get to you. Pursue your personal goals, discuss your plans with someone special and live up to your potential.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will use unfair tactics to mess with your mind. When in doubt, ask questions and protect against being used emotionally or intellectually. Protect your data.