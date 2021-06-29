Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your heart into self-improvement and making meaningful relationships a priority. Monitor your behavior and the people who influence you the most. Aim to prioritize what's essential and to minimize bad habits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The past will help you navigate your way forward. Learn from the experience you have, and you will make better decisions regarding friendships. Choose to take on tasks that make a difference.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finish what you start before you jump into something new. Make adjustments that are conducive to getting more done in a shorter period. Organization and preparation will make a difference between success and failure.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the appropriate changes at home to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Don't let complications set in because you neglected to reveal vital information. Recognize that others count on you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Putter around the house, make some decorative alterations that lift your spirit and stay out of trouble. Put your energy where it will do some good.