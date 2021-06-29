Celebrities Born on this Day: Camila Mendes, 27; Melora Hardin, 54; Kathleen Wilhoite, 57; Gary Busey, 77.
Happy Birthday: Doors will open if you make a point to attend online meetings, groups and organizations of interest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Someone will take advantage of you or steal your ideas. You'll avoid being taken advantage of if you don't share personal information.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look before you leap. Nothing will be as it appears. Ask questions, consider your budget, and make sure an offer is solid and the information you receive is sustainable.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus less on what others say they can do for you. It's up to you to find the best opportunity and to do whatever is in your power to achieve the success you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on what will bring in the highest return mentally, emotionally and financially. An intelligent approach to learning, developing a plan and choosing who best to work alongside will pay off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on lifestyle and how to turn your space into a place of peace and solitude. Build your vision instead of dreaming about how you want your life to unfold.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your heart into self-improvement and making meaningful relationships a priority. Monitor your behavior and the people who influence you the most. Aim to prioritize what's essential and to minimize bad habits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The past will help you navigate your way forward. Learn from the experience you have, and you will make better decisions regarding friendships. Choose to take on tasks that make a difference.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finish what you start before you jump into something new. Make adjustments that are conducive to getting more done in a shorter period. Organization and preparation will make a difference between success and failure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the appropriate changes at home to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Don't let complications set in because you neglected to reveal vital information. Recognize that others count on you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Putter around the house, make some decorative alterations that lift your spirit and stay out of trouble. Put your energy where it will do some good.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do what you can to help, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. An opportunity to pick up information will positively direct you. Do your own thing.