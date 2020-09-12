× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Lili Reinhart, 24; Ben Savage, 40; Jean Smart, 69; Jacqueline Bisset, 76.

Happy Birthday: The past will offer insight into how best to proceed this year. Touch base with people who have been instrumental in helping you get ahead, and you will begin a collaboration that is certain to bring good results. You are overdue for a change, and with a little help from your friends, good things will transpire. Embrace the future with open arms.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your money in your pocket. Focus on offering reasonable help, not making a donation. Take pride in what you do, and don't shy away from doing your own thing. Personal growth and positive lifestyle changes are favored.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A rational response is the best way to handle an emotional situation. Sit back, relax, offer legitimate suggestions and focus on the changes that will make you happy. Back away from temptation or people who are a terrible influence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the lead. Find solutions that accommodate family and friends, and set your plans in motion. An innovative approach to something you want to do will bring about positive change. Take the initiative and be a hero.