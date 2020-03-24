Celebrities Born on this Day: Peyton Manning, 44; Alyson Hannigan, 46; Jim Parsons, 47; Louie Anderson, 67.
Happy Birthday: Slow down, and enjoy what life has to offer. You don't have to be superhuman.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Idle time will make you anxious. Sign up for something that requires physical exertion or is mentally challenging. If you share secrets with others, they will be made public.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple and your thoughts to yourself, and put in the maximum time to reach your goal. A disciplined attitude will help you bypass getting tied up in someone's drama.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Put your skills to work. Offer to help someone who has something you want in return. A sensitive approach to situations of an emotional nature will help you gain acceptance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't take on a responsibility that will push you past your comfort zone. Avoid interfering in other people's affairs or letting someone meddle in yours. improvements, love and happiness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A commitment will show someone how much you care and what you are willing to do. Take affirmative action, and get involved in competitive activities that will boost your ego.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say no to someone looking for a handout. Taking on someone's misfortune will not solve the problem, but it will cause stress. Make suggestions, and go about your business.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gather facts, and put a plan in place before you get involved in a discussion that can determine your fate. Put your energy into something that can bring high returns.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Finish what you start. Share your ideas with someone who is well-connected, and it will help you put together a package that highlights your skills. Good fortune is heading in your direction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to your plan, use your skills and don't get involved with people who talk big and do little. Feeling apologetic or being overindulgent will not help you get things done.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your intent should be to separate yourself from the competition. Stifle emotional matters that might get in your way. Rely on experience and knowledge when faced with opposition.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Find a way to contribute to something you believe in or that you want to change. An adjustment will be necessary; do your homework, and you'll discover what's required.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at all sides of a situation, but when it comes down to making a decision, follow your intuition. A realistic budget will ease stress and help you save for something you want.