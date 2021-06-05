Celebrities Born on this Day: Mike Fisher, 41; Liza Weil, 44; Mark Wahlberg, 50; Jeff Garlin, 59.
Happy Birthday: Focus on what you can accomplish all by yourself this year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): An opportunity will tempt you, but before you decide to make a move, consider what you'll lose in the process. The grass isn't always greener on the other side of the fence.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll accomplish the most if you work by yourself. Do something you feel passionate about; the rewards will exceed your expectations. An unusual offer will help you put your money to good use.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep the peace, remain calm, and offer compassion and understanding. How you handle others will determine what you get in return. Set high standards and live by the rules.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over contracts and find out where you stand. A change you want to make will be a learning experience. Keep an open mind, but do your due diligence.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take better care of your health. Exercise will make a difference. Be smart; don't take risks with your health or money. Make stability and security your priorities. Don't let upset disrupt your day.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your heart and soul in something you feel passionate about; you will excel. Anger and revenge are wastes of time. Make success your priority, and you'll attract positive people and offers that excite you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pick and choose your course of action carefully. Question everything and everyone before you make promises to engage in a joint venture or activity that may put you at risk.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll move two steps forward and three steps back. Take a moment to assess your situation. Making decisions under emotional conditions will lead to confusion and a potential disagreement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discipline will lead to limitless opportunities. Designate a space that you find inspirational and set up shop. A creative endeavor will ease stress.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Fix up your surroundings or delve into a self-improvement project that will update your image or make your space conducive to the projects you want to pursue.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to detail. If you rush, you'll forget something important. A steady hand, well-thought-out plan and discipline will help you finish what you start.