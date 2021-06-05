Celebrities Born on this Day: Mike Fisher, 41; Liza Weil, 44; Mark Wahlberg, 50; Jeff Garlin, 59.

Happy Birthday: Focus on what you can accomplish all by yourself this year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): An opportunity will tempt you, but before you decide to make a move, consider what you'll lose in the process. The grass isn't always greener on the other side of the fence.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll accomplish the most if you work by yourself. Do something you feel passionate about; the rewards will exceed your expectations. An unusual offer will help you put your money to good use.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep the peace, remain calm, and offer compassion and understanding. How you handle others will determine what you get in return. Set high standards and live by the rules.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over contracts and find out where you stand. A change you want to make will be a learning experience. Keep an open mind, but do your due diligence.