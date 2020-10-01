Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a unique way to earn money. Invest more time in honing your skills and putting your plan in motion. Someone you've collaborated with in the past will have something to offer.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay calm, and work hard to show how valuable and resourceful you are. Benefits will come your way. Strive for personal gain, physical fitness and romance, and you will excel.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Before you make a change, cover every detail. Taking physical action to ensure you have everything in place will eliminate an error. Don't count on others to take care of your responsibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Reach out to those who are like-minded and have never let you down in the past. Don't be shortsighted when it comes to partnerships. An unexpected change will take you by surprise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider doing things differently if you want to bypass someone who has it in for you. Arguing will make you look bad, but going above and beyond the call of duty will pay off.