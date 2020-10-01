Celebrities Born on this Day: Brie Larson, 31; Zach Galifianakis, 51; Esai Morales, 58; Julie Andrews, 85.
Happy Birthday: Personal gain is within reach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what you have to do, and be transparent regarding your intentions. Clear the air, and put your plans in motion. Romance is on the rise, and physical improvements will fetch compliments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let uncertainty stop you from moving forward with your plans. Develop a strategy, and put your ideas in motion. Tidy up loose ends, and forge into the future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you. Challenge yourself physically. Refuse to let anyone entice you to indulge or overspend. Romance will improve a meaningful relationship.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your energy into positive changes that will make your life more convenient at home. A money matter will surface if you share expenses with someone who is extravagant.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll discover a way to make extra cash using one of your talents. A partnership with someone will help you get your plan up and running. Romance is on the rise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a unique way to earn money. Invest more time in honing your skills and putting your plan in motion. Someone you've collaborated with in the past will have something to offer.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay calm, and work hard to show how valuable and resourceful you are. Benefits will come your way. Strive for personal gain, physical fitness and romance, and you will excel.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Before you make a change, cover every detail. Taking physical action to ensure you have everything in place will eliminate an error. Don't count on others to take care of your responsibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Reach out to those who are like-minded and have never let you down in the past. Don't be shortsighted when it comes to partnerships. An unexpected change will take you by surprise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Consider doing things differently if you want to bypass someone who has it in for you. Arguing will make you look bad, but going above and beyond the call of duty will pay off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Deal with emotional issues that surface between you and a friend, relative or peer. Ignoring problems will lead to uncertainty and an inability to take advantage of an opportunity that comes your way.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Voice your opinion, bring about change and handle financial, health and legal matters yourself. Someone older or younger will offer insight regarding how to structure your next move.
