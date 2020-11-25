Celebrities Born on this Day: Katie Cassidy, 34; Jerry Ferrara, 41; Christina Applegate, 49; Bruno Tonioli, 65.
Happy Birthday: Get ready to push forward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time setting up an area at home conducive to work and achieving your goals. Whether you are working on fitness or expanding your interests, an allotted space will encourage success.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your opinions to yourself to avoid getting into a debate with a friend, peer or family member. Spend your time making positive changes that will make you a better person.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Send out resumes, upgrade your skills or make changes to the way you live or how you earn your living. Take control of your life, and let the past help you make better decisions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend more time sorting through documents or financial investments. Once you know where you stand, you'll be able to make positive changes that will encourage more stability.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put everything in perspective, and follow the path that suits you best. Don't give in to what doesn't benefit you directly. Offering equality and appreciation will help you get what you want.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Spend less time worrying about what others are doing and more time working toward your goals. It's up to you to bring about the changes required to excel.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Being mysterious and not revealing personal information will be to your advantage. Keep your opinions and intentions to yourself, and you'll accomplish what you set out to do.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend more time developing your ideas and focusing on your financial situation. Participate in the changes taking place instead of arguing for something that is no longer feasible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Think outside the box. Don't feel you have to agree with someone who is making decisions you don't like. Do your own thing, and concentrate on honing and updating your skills.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will help stimulate your mind. Outside information will provide you with an inside scoop on how best to use your skills to keep up with the latest trends and economic climate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An energetic approach to life, love and happiness will stifle someone's uncertainty and negativity. Embrace the future with an open mind, and you will discover a new way to use your skills to advance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make personal changes that will improve your life. Researching alternatives will help you make a better decision about where you want to live and how you want to spend your time.
