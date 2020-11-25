Taurus (April 20-May 20): Spend less time worrying about what others are doing and more time working toward your goals. It's up to you to bring about the changes required to excel.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Being mysterious and not revealing personal information will be to your advantage. Keep your opinions and intentions to yourself, and you'll accomplish what you set out to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend more time developing your ideas and focusing on your financial situation. Participate in the changes taking place instead of arguing for something that is no longer feasible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Think outside the box. Don't feel you have to agree with someone who is making decisions you don't like. Do your own thing, and concentrate on honing and updating your skills.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will help stimulate your mind. Outside information will provide you with an inside scoop on how best to use your skills to keep up with the latest trends and economic climate.